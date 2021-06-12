Ladies football relegation for Tipp as late Westmeath goals kill off 2nd half charge

A brave Tipperary display in the 2nd half, but the county ladies footballers came up short against Westmeath in their efforts to retain Division 1 league status.

Two late goals for Westmeath put paid to Tipperary’s fightback in the relelgation play-off, and it finished 2-16 to 2-10 in Banagher.

Trailing by 0-10 to 0-3 at half-time, Declan Carr’s side struck two goals in the third quarter to take the lead at one stage.

But Westmeath finished the stronger with two late goals of their own to kill off any hopes of Tipperary completing a come back.

Tipperary’s Intermediate Camogie side have been beaten by Derry in the relegation semi-finals in Division 2 of the National Leagues.

It finished 3-19 to 2-9 at Templeport in Cavan.

Tipp do have one more chance to ensure survival in Division 2, and will face Dublin next weekend.