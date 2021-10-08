Killenaule and Loughmore battle for Dan Breen Q/F spot in Thurles

A weekend of intense hurling action is set to get underway this evening under lights in Thurles.

Last year’s finalists Loughmore-Castleiney take on Killenaule in a Dan Breen Preliminary Quarter-final at 7.30pm in the Stadium before the action switches to the Dome for the County Quarter-final hurling and football draws ahead of the first draw of the new Tipperary GAA Club Draws which starts at 9.30pm.

Our match commentary here on Tipp FM is with thanks to MD Lock and Key, Ard Gaoithe Business Park, Clonmel.

We’ll also have live action tomorrow afternoon as the attention switches to Leahy Park in Cashel where the Under 19 county hurling final pits Thurles Sarsfields and St Mary’s against each other.

The relegation Semi Finals in the Dan Breen and O Riain cups also take place across the weekend.

Looking ahead to tonight’s knockout preliminary quarter final, former Toomevara player and manager Denis Kelly says that while Loughmore will start as slight favourites, Killenaule have a formidable outfit with ‘Bubbles’ O Dwyer, Paudie Feehan and Kieran Bergin out to ensure they stay in the mix for the Dan Breen Cup:

“The won the South Championship which is no mean feat looking at Mullinahone’s results afterwards. And then they’ve topped their group in the Séamus O’Riain beating Gortnahoe-Glengoole the last weekend out.

“So they’re going nicely too. There’s only one going through so it’ll be interesting to see what happens. But I can’t wait for it now at this stage.”

Tune in to Across The Line with Shane Brophy on Tipp FM from 6pm this evening for a full preview of the weekend’s club hurling action.