Kiladangan and Thurles Sarsfields do battle today for place in this year’s Tipperary senior hurling final

Two teams will book county final places this afternoon in the Tipperary hurling championships.

In the Dan Breen Cup, county champions Kiladangan will look to reach their third county final in a row when they take on Thurles Sarsfields in the first of this year’s semi-finals.

The sides meet in Semple Stadium at half-past-2 and we’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Tipperary County Council’s eParking app.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, JK Brackens Manager Eamonn Corcoran outlined what he expects:

“This could be a very open game and both teams like to put up high scores and both sets of forwards can always score.

“It will be interesting to see how direct Thurles go, will they play the long ball in to both Denis Maher and Paddy Creedon,

“Paddy is having a super year, I know he was quiet enough the last day but he is someone who is really dangerous under the high ball and he can move.”

Today’s other semi-final is in the Seamus O’Riain cup where St. Mary’s take on Killenaule in Golden.

The Clonmel side come into the game following an extra-time victory over Thurles Sarsfield B whilst Killenaule were six-point winners over Kiladangan B in their quarter-final matchup.

Throw-in in Golden is at half-past-2.