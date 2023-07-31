Kiladangan bounce back in opening game of Championship

Kiladangan bounced back from the disappointment of losing out in the North Senior Hurling final with an impressive win over Thurles Sarsfields in their opening game in the County Championship.

They beat the mid-champions by 9 points in Semple Stadium on a final score of 2-23 to 1-17.

That puts them top of Group 4 as North Champions Portroe and South Champions Killenaule finished all square in their game.

Kiladangan manager John O’Meara says a goal from Sean Hayes just before the interval was a key moment for them;

“Yeah I suppose it was the last play of the first half so it was a big score because he’d gone in earlier and been very unlucky….just shaved the post.

“I suppose we probably deserved to go in six (points) up at half time and it allowed us then to build on the platform in the second half. We worked the ball well and when they came at us – as we knew they would – I think we responded reasonably well so we’d be happy with the overall performance.”

There were also wins for Holycross Ballycahill over Upperchurch Drombane and Mullinahone over JK Brackens while it ended in a draw between Borris-Ileigh and Clonoulty Rossmore

In the Premier Intermediate game at Holycross yesterday , Cashel King Cormacs overcame Moyne/Templetuohy- 1-13 to 0-13