The first of a seven-race card gets underway at 1.45pm, while the feature is the BetVictor Rated Novice Hurdle at 3.30.

There are only four runners listed for that one, with Ash Tree Meadow expected to go off as favourite for Davy Russell and Gordon Elliott.

Templemore trainer John Patrick Ryan has two of the other three runners – Ferdia and The Little Yank.