Thousands descend on Prestbury Park for 2022 Cheltenham Festival

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival gets underway in just under half an hour.

A total of seven races take place, with four Grade Ones on the card.

Killenaule’s Rachael Blackmore will be aboard Honeysuckle for the feature, the Champion Hurdle.

They combined to win last year’s race – and Blackmore says she’s hopeful they can to do it again.

“To win a Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle was such a pinnacle for me and when something like that happens on a Tuesday it takes a bit of pressure off for the rest of the week. So we’ll be trying our best.”

That’s one of four races Rachael has today. She opens her account on board ‘Coeur Sublime’ in the Novices’ Chase at 2.10pm.

The first on the opening day of the festival is off at 1.30pm.