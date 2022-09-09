Strong Tipp interest in Irish Champion Stakes

There’s plenty of Tipperary interest in tomorrow’s Group 1 Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes.

The Group One race goes to post in Leopardstown at 3.45pm on Saturday, with five of the 11 horses involved in the prestigious race being trained in the Premier County.

Cashel based trainer Paddy Twomey has ‘La Petite Coco’ in the big race whilst Aidan O’Brien has four horses competing in the feature.

One of those is second favourite ‘Luxembourg’ who Aidan O’Brien is looking forward to seeing run.

“We are very happy with him since the last day.

“The plan was to go to the Curragh then go to Leopardstown then and we’re very happy with him since.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him run, obviously it’s going to be a very good race which is great.

“Stone Age and a few of those horses are very possible to go as well, obviously we’ll get closer but they are all very much in the mix at the moment.”