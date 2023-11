A seven-race card gets underway at Thurles Racecourse with the Beginners’ Steeplechase at 12.10pm.

That’s followed at 12.40pm by the feature race of the day – the listed Steeplechase with over €15,000 to the winner.

The Willie Mullins trained ‘Janidil’ is among the favourites for that one.

The final race of the day at Thurles goes to post at 3.35pm.