Rachael Blackmore wins Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment

Rachael Blackmore’s achievements at the Cheltenham Festival this year have been voted as Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment.

The Killenaule jockey followed up her exploits at the Cotswolds with a historic win at the Aintree Grand National.

However it was declared a dead-heat in last Friday’s final in the battle to decide Tipp’s Greatest Sporting Moment when she went head-to-head with the Tipp footballers Munster final victory last year.

It went to extra time over the weekend with Blackmore ultimately taking the honours.