Robbie Power is hoping to end his career on a high at Punchestown this evening.

His final race will see him ride Teahupoo in the Grade One Champion Hurdle.

But Cheltenham Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle – with Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore on board – is set to go off an odds-on favourite for the day’s feature.

The first race of an eight-race card is off at 3.40.