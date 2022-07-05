O’Brien picks up latest Tipp FM award

Aidan O’Brien has been named the June winner of the Tipperary Sports Star of the Month award.

The Ballydoyle based trainer was the leading trainer at this year’s Royal Ascot in England.

Five winners on the week meant O’Brien won the crown for an 11th time last month, bringing his total wins at Royal Ascot to 81.

Also during the month of June, O’Brien reached a career milestone of 900 graded wins as a trainer, that’s after Broome won the Hardwicke Stakes.

