The last meeting of the year at Clonmel Racecourse will go ahead today despite the weather.

Following an early morning inspection the seven race card at Powerstown Park will get underway at 12.05pm this afternoon.

The featured race of the day is the Jim Strang & Sons Kilsheelan Hurdle at 1.45pm.

The final race of the year in Clonmel goes to post at 3.15pm.