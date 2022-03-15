Killenaule’s Rachael Blackmore claims back-to-back Champion Hurdles

Tipperary jokey Rachael Blackmore has claimed back-to-back Champion Hurdles aboard Honeysuckle.

The odds-on favourites claimed the feature race on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival, beating the Aidan Coleman-mount of Epatante into second.

Honeysuckle’s trainer Henry de Bromhead was taken aback at the victory speaking to Racing TV:

“just blown away, blown away, the pair of them are awesome, just awesome”

This came following her 7th place finish earlier today on ‘Coeur Sublime’ in the Novices’ Chase.

That race was won by 9-to-4 joint-favourite Constitution Hill.

5-to-2 favourite Edwardstone claimed the Arkle.

De Bromhead went on to say “We dreamt of her getting a Cheltenham welcome and she’s gonna get it, it’s just unbelievable.”