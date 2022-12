The first on a seven race card at the Mid-Tipp track is off at 12.32

The feature is the Thurles Steeplechase at 1.32 – which is worth €15,600 to the winner. Five go to post including two from Gordon Elliot while Willie Mullins, Robert Widger and Joseph O’Brien also have runners.

Killenaule’s Rachael Blackmore has four rides this afternoon.