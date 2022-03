Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore bids for more Cheltenham glory later as this year’s festival gets underway.

She will once again team up with Honeysuckle for the Champion Hurdle, having won the race last year.

That’s one of four races the Killenaule native is competing in today. She begins her day on board ‘Coeur Sublime’ in the Novices’ Chase at 2.10pm.

The opening race of the festival goes to post at 1.30pm.

Over 250,000 spectators are expected to come through the gates over the next four days.