Cahir jockey takes feature race in Listowel

There was success for a local jockey in the feature race at the Listowel Harvest Festival yesterday afternoon.

The Joseph O’Brien trained Neptune Rock took the honours with Cahir man Shane Crosse on board.

They got up late to win in the dying strides

“I got a smooth run around. Well deserved for this filly, she’s been knocking on the door all year long and she’s gone and got it all today. Delighted for the owners and for the filly herself, she well deserved it.

“You know, I had a hell of a lot of horses in front of me turning in – the one thing I’d say is I just got an uncomplicated passage following around. The pace was nice without going mad and even though I was pushed fairly wide turning in she’s got a very good turn of foot late on.”

The Kerry National is the feature at the Listowel festival today.

The going is good and 18 runners will go to post for the 3 mile handicap chase at 4.20.

A seven race card gets underway at 2 ‘clock.