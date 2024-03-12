Busy opening day for Blackmore at Cheltenham

Rachael Blackmore gets a busy Cheltenham Racing Festival underway this afternoon.

The Killenaule jockey is on duty in four races on Day One of this year’s Festival.

First up for Rachael is 5-to-1 shot ‘Slade Steel’ in the opening race of the day at 1.30pm.

At 2.10pm, Blackmore is onboard ‘Quilixious’ whilst the Tipp woman saddles ‘Eklat De Rire’ in the Handicap Chase at 2.50pm.

To finish day one, the former Gold Cup winning jockey is onboard ‘Telmesomethinggirl’ in the Mares Hurdle at 4.10pm.

The big race of the day today is the Champion Hurdle at 3.30pm with the Willie Mullins trained ‘State Man’ the 4-to-11 favourite.