Blackmore hoping for more success with Minella Indo

Rachael Blackmore has another busy day on the saddle in Cheltenham today.

The Killenaule native won the Supreme on day one of this year’s Festival and on day two she is in action in six on the seven races on the card.

The Champion Chase at 3.30pm is the feature race of the day and the Tipp woman is onboard 12-to-1 chance ‘Captain Guinness’.

Clonmel hotelier John Nallen will be keeping a close eye on the Cross Country Chase at 4.10pm as Blackmore will look to renew a successful partnership when she saddles ‘Minella Indo’.

The pair have combined for seven victories in previous races.