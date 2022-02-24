Blackmore hoping for more success at Cheltenham

Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore will head to Cheltenham next month well aware of the task she faces in trying to equal let alone beat her record breaking heroics at the 2021 Festival.

The Killenaule jockeys successes, including the Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle, made her Champion Jockey at the meeting.

Rachael is being realistic about her chances this year.

“Look, the expectation is there but I know how hard it is to get winners in Cheltenham.

“You know, you’re going there in the same mind frame as you do every year – you’re just hoping to ride one winner there and that’s the same mind frame you’re going back in.”