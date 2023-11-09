Big names descend on Powerstown Park for Clonmel Oil Steeplechase

It’s one of the biggest days on the local racing calendar at Clonmel Racecourse this afternoon.

The 21st annual Clonmel Oil Steeplechase is the feature of a seven-race card in Powerstown Park.

The action gets underway at 12.30pm with the big race going to post at 2.50pm.

DJ Histon, Clonmel Racecourse manager says a returning Willie Mullins star will be a big attraction today.

“I suppose the big one this year is the return of Willie Mullins’ ‘Allaho’.

“He’s actually a course winner in Clonmel because he won the SureHaul Hurdle in 2019 where he actually beat Minella Indo in that race.

“He’s a dual winner of the Ryanair Chase in Cheltenham but obviously he’s missed a season but no doubt Willie will have him on his toes for Thursday,”