Heartache for Drom as Sarsfields sweep to Munster Final victory.

Cork club Sarsfields are the newly crowned Munster senior camogie club champions, following a four point win over Tipp’s Drom & Inch in Clonoulty this afternoon.

Widely regarded as underdogs, the Cork county champions upset the odds to knock Drom off course and prevent them from landing a second successive Munster title. Sarsfields powerd into the game and led by a six point margin at half-time – the scoreline reading 2-08 to 1-05. This left Drom playing catch-up for the majority of the second-half and although the Tipp side did manage to reduce the deficit somewhat, their efforts were ultimately in vain.

Sarsfields ran out winners on a full-time scoreline of 2-11 to 2-07. They now march on to an All-Ireland semi-final in the New Year.