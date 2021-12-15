Setanta College link up seen as major boost for Tipp GAA

Tipperary GAA’s link up with Setanta College has been hailed as “great for the future of hurling and football” in the county.

The county has announced a link up with the Thurles-based sports and performance college, which will see their strength and conditioning experts work with Tipp’s intercounty teams, both senior and underage.

Senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar and coach Tommy Dunne are among the big names to have graduated from Setanta College in the past.

Tipperary GAA PRO, Jonathan Cullen, believes it’s a very worthwhile move.

“I think we’ll see huge benefits to be fair. I think it’s a great new partnership. It’s something that’s going to be starting from the Academies right up to our senior teams.

“It’s going to be overseen by Setanta College and they have fantastic people involved, fantastic facilities and fantastic coaches.

“I think its going to be great progress and great for the future of both hurling and football in Tipperary.”