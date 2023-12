Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions are this year’s AFLW champions.

That’s after they won Sunday’s Grand Final against Niamh Martin’s North Melbourne Kangaroos on a final score of 44-27.

In the battle of former Tipperary ladies football teammates, O’Dwyer scored a goal en-route to lifting her second ever title in Australia.

For Sliabh na mBan club woman Niamh Martin, her debut season ends with a defeat in the Grand Final.