No cash will be taken on the gates at this weekends County Championship games

Tipperary GAA supporters are being reminded of how to access tickets for this year’s county championships.

The 2023 county hurling championships get underway this Friday evening, with the football getting underway the following weekend.

Across the top three grades of the hurling championship, 24 games are taking place this weekend.

Tipperary GAA PRO Jonathan Cullen is reminding people that tickets can be bought online or through a tap and go system at each game.

“There’s absolutely no cash will be taken on the gates.

“Our gate checkers will have no access to change or coinage or anything like that so people please be aware that there is no cash on the gates.

“Tickets can be purchased on the Tipperary GAA website ticket section.

“Starting off with the individual match prices which are €12 for adults, €8 for OAPs and €6 for students.

“Also this coming weekend we have the weekend pass which is priced at €28 for adults, €19 for OAPs and €15 for students and obviously the weekend pass will get you in to all the games over the course of the weekend that you may wish to attend.”