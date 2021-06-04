Tipp team named to face All Ireland champions Dublin

Declan Carr has made three changes to the Tipperary Ladies Football team, as they seek to pick up their first win of the season.

They take on All-Ireland Champions Dublin in Semple Stadium tomorrow at 6.30pm, looking to pick up a win after defeats to Munster rivals Cork and Waterford.

Edith Carroll, Marie Creedon and Aine Delaney have been added to the forward line in place of Laura Dillon, Roisin Howard and Ava Fennessy.

Tipperary are already facing into a relegation play-off to save their top-flight League status.