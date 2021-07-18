Tipp Ladies have made considerable progress according to manager Declan Carr

Despite losing out to Cork by 19 points yesterday Tipp Ladies Football manager Declan Carr says they can still take positives from the game.

The 6-14 to 1-10 win was enough to secure a quarter-final place for Cork while Tipp need to get a result against Meath in their final group game next Friday night.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after yesterdays game Declan Carr said his side have come on a lot since their disappointing league campaign.

“I think it’s a combination of things that we have massively improved since our League campaign in terms of how we mind the football, how we protect it and how we set up to attack and there was certainly evidence there today.”

“Again it’s just to be aware when you play that game we play – moving forward in numbers – if it breaks down you’re going to be exposed at the back.

“But there’s learnings every day for us and I think they are making massive improvements and fair play to the girls for the efforts they’re putting in.”

“We just need more of those marginal gains.”