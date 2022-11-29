Tipp Ladies have home advantage in majority of 2023 League games

The National Ladies Football League schedule has been released.

Tipperary play in Division Two in a group of eight, with the top two teams playing in the final in Croke Park.

Of the seven games, Peter Creedon’s side will play six of them at home, starting on January 22nd at home to Westmeath.

Further home games against Cavan, Roscommon and Laois are followed by an away trip to Monaghan before two final home games against Tyrone and Armagh.

Fixtures:

Rd 1 – Tipperary at home vs Westmeath – 22/01/23

Rd 2 – Tipperary at home vs Cavan – 29/01/23

Rd 3 – Tipperary at home vs Roscommon – 05/02/23

Rd 4 – Tipperary at home vs Laois – 19/02/23

Rd 5 – Tipperary away vs Monaghan – 26/02/23

Rd 6 – Tipperary at home vs Tyrone – 19/03/23

Rd 7 – Tipperary at home vs Armagh – 26/03/23