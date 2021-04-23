Tipp Ladies Footballers aim to retain top flight League status for next year

Inter-county teams resumed training this week as Covid-19 restrictions eased.

Teams are limited to just three collective sessions per week as they prepare for next month’s League fixtures.

Tipperary Ladies Football team begin their campaign on May 23rd against Cork, before playing Waterford and Dublin.

Tipp manager Declan Carr says their aim is to retain their Division 1 status for next year.

“Our target realistically is to perform and to be as competitive as we can in every game.”

“But certainly the objective for the League for us would be to maintain our status within that and be in the top division next year.”

“That is the goal and if there is more as a result of that it’s a bonus but certainly we will set ourselves out to win two out of the three games and secure our place in the top flight of the National League next year.”