Fethard win a first ever senior ladies football title in dramatic fashion

Fethard are county senior ladies football champions for the first time ever.

That’s after they beat Brain Borus in an exciting final in Bansha yesterday, winning on a final score of 1-16 to 3-09.

Leading by three points in injury time, it looked like Fethard had done enough, however Borus forward Trisha Hickey fisted the ball into the net to level the game.

Then in the fourth minute of injury time, 15-year-old Emaleigh Cuddihy of Fethard was fouled five yards outside the D and Kate Davey stepped up to put the free over the bar and win the county final.

Davey scored 0-08 on the day whilst Nicole Delaney’s goal just before half-time proved crucial for Fethard.

For Borus, it was heartbreak again as they lost last year’s final to a last minute goal from Aherlow. Sarah English Caoimhe Condon and Trisha Hickey were the Borus goalscorers on the day.

Elsewhere yesterday, Clonmel Commercials were 1-11 to 1-09 winners over Templemore in the Senior B final, whilst Mullinahone secured two straight promotions, beating Boherlahan-Dualla 2-09 to 0-07 to win the intermediate county final.

Aoibhe and Lorraine O’Shea with the Mullinahone goals whilst Alice Browning made a crucial penalty save in the 2nd half for Mullinahone.