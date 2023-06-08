Curley: Keeping Australia bound players involved with Tipp is key

Tipperary senior ladies football captain Maria Curley is hopeful that they can manage without some key players in the future.

After this season is over, Aishling Moloney, Anna Rose Kennedy and Niamh Martin will all join AFLW clubs down under.

They join former Tipp players Orla O’Dwyer and Aisling McCarthy in swapping out ladies football for Australian Rules.

Maria Curley says it would be great to keep the girls involved in some way in the future.

“They are three great girls and it’s a fantastic opportunity for them and you’d have to be delighted for them.

“In terms of Tipp you’d just hope that they come back injury free and ready to go and that’s all we can do is take one season at a time and see what faces us when next November or December comes when things are kicking off again.

“At the same time, we have managed before and hopefully we’ll manage again and that’s what we hope to do but obviously we’d be delighted to keep them involved in Tipp ladies football in any way that we can.”