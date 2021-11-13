Intermediate hurling final the centrepiece of today’s GAA action

The county intermediate hurling final is the feature of a busy day of GAA in Tipperary today.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash take on Moyne/Templetuohy in this year’s decider at 2.15 in Littleton.

Kilsheelan come into today’s final having defeated north champions Moneygall by 12 points in the semi-final.

For Moyne, they were 13 point winners over Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in their semi-final tie.

Speaking on Across The Line on Tipp FM last night, Tipperary County Board PRO Jonathan Ryan encouraged all supporters this weekend to take precautions.

“It’s extremely serious now with over 5,500 cases on Friday so we’re just appealing to everybody to use common sense and respect and abide by the stewards at the games. Social distance as much as possible and obviously we would recommend that people would use face coverings as well while attending the games.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Jim Strang and Sons, Kilsheelan.

Whilst Kilsheelan and Moyne battle it out for a place in the second tier, two teams will be fighting for survival in that division today.

Burgess and Lorrha contest the Seamus O’Riain relegation final in Nenagh at 1.30.

The loser of today’s match will play in the third tier of Tipperary hurling in 2022.

Elsewhere today, the county Junior A hurling final takes place in Golden at 12.30.

That sees Holycross/Ballycahill go up against Skeheenarinky.

Meanwhile, two more games throw-in at 2 o’clock this afternoon,

In the Junior B county hurling semi-final, Kiladangan meet JK Brackens in Moneygall.

Whilst at the same time in Bansha, Arravale Rovers take on Clonmel Commercials in the county Under-19A football semi-final.