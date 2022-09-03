Twelve games in Tipp Senior Hurling Championship as group stages finish

Twelve games take place this afternoon across the three grades of the county hurling championships as the group stages comes to a conclusion.

Group 1 of the Premier Intermediate championship comes to a conclusion from 2pm ths afternoon.

Newport know a win will guarantee them a quarter-final place when they play Sean Treacys in Semple Stadium.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Templemore college of further education.

Elsewhere in that group, Burgess need a win to keep alive hopes of progression when they play group winners St. Mary’s in Boherlahan.

Also at 2pm, Group 2 of the second tier sees Moyne/Templetuohy taking on Roscrea in Borrisoleigh and Kiladangan B taking on Silvermines in Nenagh.

Group 3 of the Premier Intermediate reaches it’s climax at 3.45pm when Killenaule take on Thurles Sarsfields B in Golden while at the same time in Borrisoleigh, Ballina play Gortnahoe-Glengoole.

Then at the same time of 3.45pm, Group 4 sees Clonakenny take on Portoe in Nenagh with the winners going through to the quarter-finals.

The other game in that group sees Carrick Swan meet Cashel King Cormacs in Fethard.

Elsewhere, group 3 of the senior hurling championship finishes up this afternoon.

Upperchurch-Drombane take on Toomevara in Semple Stadium at 3.45pm and we’ll have live commentary of that game with thanks to Mid West Oil, Upperchurch.

The other game in that group sees Mullinahone taking on Holycross/Ballycahill in Littleton, with the loser there heading to the relegation playoffs.

Finally, group 1 of the intermediate championship rounds off the day’s action.

Ballingarry and Cappawhite meet in a winner takes all tie in Golden at 5.30pm whilst at the same time in Littleton, Ballybacon/Grange and Moneygall contest a dead-rubber.