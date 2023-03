Manager Brendan Cummins has named a 35 man panel with 13 players from Mid Tipperary, 11 players from the West, 7 from the North and 4 from South Tipperary.

The panel also includes 6 members from last year’s All-Ireland minor winning squad.

Darragh Stakelum of Thurles Sarsfields has been named as team captain whilst Golden-Kilfeacle’s Jack Leamy will be vice-captain.

The Premier begin their Munster championship campaign away to Clare on Wednesday March 22nd.