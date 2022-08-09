Tipp well represented on Minor Hurling Team of the Year

Four Tipperary players have been named in the Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year.

The 15 standout performers from the 2022 season has resulted in All Ireland winners Tipp and beaten finalists Offaly make up more than half of the team.

Tipp captain Sam O’Farrell of Nenagh Éire Óg, Adam Daly of Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams, Borris-Ileigh’s Paddy McCormack and Tom Delaney from Cahir are the Tipp quartet.

Offaly’s Adam Screeney has been announced as the Minor Star Hurling Player of the Year. The Kilcormac-Killoughey forward scored a 5 goals and 51 points during the Championship.

The team in full is:

1. Donagh Fahy (Galway and Ardrahan)

2. Ciarán Flynn (Laois and The Harps)

3. James Mahon (Offaly and Kilcormac-Killoughey)

4. Eoghan Gunning (Clare and Broadford)

5. Sam O’Farrell (Tipperary and Nenagh Éire Óg)

6. James Hegarty (Clare and Inagh-Kilnamona)

7. Donal Shirley (Offaly and Tubber)

8. Rory Burke (Galway and Oranmore/Maree)

9. Adam Daly (Tipperary and Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Ben Deegan (Laois and Camross)

11. Dan Ravenhill (Offaly and Durrow)

12. Paddy McCormack (Tipperary and Borris-Ileigh)

13. Aaron Niland (Galway and Clarinbridge)

14. Tom Delaney (Tipperary and Cahir)

15. Adam Screeney (Offaly and Kilcormac-Killoughey)