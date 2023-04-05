Tipp U20’s take on Cork in Munster Hurling Championship

The Tipperary Under 20 Hurlers play Cork this evening in the Munster Championship.

Manager Brendan Cummins has named his team with Eoin Horgan of Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in goal.

The full backs line sees the Clonoulty Rossmore duo of Danny Slattery and Robert Doyle joined by Luke Shanahan of Upperchurch Drombane.

St Marys James Morris, Cathal Quinn of Cashel King Cormacs and Michael Corcoran of Silvermines make up the half backs.

The midfield pairing is Joe Caesar of Holycross Ballycahill and Thurles Sarsfield’s Darragh Stakelum who captains the side.

Moneygall’s Sean Kenneally, St Marys Peter McGarry and Eddie Ryan of Borrisoleigh make up the half forward line.

And at full forward its Jack Leamy of Golden Kilfeacle, Tony Cahill from Drom & Inch and Clonoulty Rossmore’s Stephen Ferncombe.

Throw-in this evening is at 7.30 – the game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Daybreak Woodview Service Station, Mitchelstown Road, Cahir.