Tipp set up Munster minor hurling semi-final battle with Waterford

The Tipperary minor hurlers got the James Woodlock reign off to a good start against Kerry at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick yesterday evening.

Daragh Guinan’s goal in the 35th minute of the game eased Tipperary into an eight point lead and from there Tipp added scores to go on and beat Kerry 2-27 to 1-14 in the Munster minor hurling championship opener.

Despite a good start Tipp didn’t have it all their own way as Kerry hit a purple patch after the water break in the first half to leave just three in it at half time with Tipp 1-10 to 1-7 ahead.

After the restart Paddy McCormack and Orrin Jones hit points before the aforementioned Darragh Guinan struck his second goal which meant Tipp had the breathing room they needed and ran out winners in the end.

Tipperary now play Waterford in the Munster semi-final.

In last night’s other quarter-final Cork got the better of one of the most one-sided matches of the year.

They beat Clare on a scoreline of 6-28 to 6-points to advance to semi-final with Limerick.