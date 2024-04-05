Tipp see off Cork In Munster Minor Hurling round-robin

The Tipperary minor hurling team got their Munster championship off to a winning start last night.

On a very wet evening in FBD Semple Stadium, the Premier ran out 1-19 to 2-12 winners.

Tipp’s goal came in the opening 10 minutes from Cillian Minogue whilst Stefan Tobin scored 0-06 from play.

Tipp manager James Woodlock spoke with Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll after the game.

“Nice to get the win under the belt to be honest. Conditions were tough – its their first game out, they’re very young – loads of mistakes. Probably the game was blighted with it but they showed huge character as well. Got sucker-punched half way through the first half – we had squeeze up fully, we had locked them in inside their own 45 but then when they broke through we played a high risk game. We were a bit open at the back obviously.

“But we got fantastic ball inside – the boys were telling me we got 30 balls directly into our full forward line. We didn’t make a lot of it stick but we moved the ball quick and we got it in there. So if it sticks I’ll be hoping we will be hard to beat come the rest of the Championship.”