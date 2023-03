Tipperary’s Minor hurlers get their Munster campaign underway this evening.

James Woodlock’s side will look to defend their title as they travel to Clare to take on the Banner.

Tipp will be captained by JK Brackens Jamie Ormond.

Throw-in is at 7pm at the Wolfe Tones GAA ground in Shannon.

And Fraher Field hosts the meeting of Waterford and Limerick.