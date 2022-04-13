Tipp through to knockout stages of Munster Minor Hurling Championship

Goals win games was proved once more last night in Thurles as Tipperary overcame Clare in the Munster Minor Hurling championship on a 2-13 to 0-13 scoreline.

The game took some time to kick into life with Clare staying in touch until half time as the teams went in level at 0-8 apiece.

The second half was a different story as James Woodlocks side began to motor, firing in two goals and as many points in quick succession.

The first goal was put to the net by Borris Ileigh sharpshooter Paddy McCormack after a fine sideline cut by Damien Corbett teed him up perfectly.

Then a blistering finish to the net by Tom Delaney put the game beyond the Banners reach, much to the delight of the home supporters.

At that stage Tipp roared into a seven point lead on a 2-11 to 0-10 scoreline and from then on there was only one winner.

Cian Neylon had a late goal chance from a dead ball for Clare but Tipp held firm until the end and now top their group with two wins from two ahead of the key knockout stage of the championship.