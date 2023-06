Tipperary All Ireland Senior Hurling quarter final confirmed for The TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

There had been speculation that Páirc Uí Chaoimh or O’Moore Park might have been used for the quarter-finals.

Following their easy win over Offaly last week Tipp will now face Galway this coming Saturday at 6.15pm.

This will be a double-header with the game between Clare and Dublin confirmed at the grounds for 4pm the same day.