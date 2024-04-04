Tipp and Cork meet in Munster Minor Hurling Championship

The Tipperary minor hurlers get their Munster championship campaign underway this evening.

James Woodlock’s side welcome Cork to FBD Semple Stadium at 7pm for their round robin tie.

This year’s format sees the top two teams progress to the Munster final whilst the teams who finish third and fourth will go into the All-Ireland series.

Speaking on Extra-Time, Tipp manager James Woodlock says his side is looking forward to getting going.

“Just looking forward to it, mad to get going, we’ve a lot of work done.

“We’ve been together for a nice bit of time now and a lot of work has been done obviously.

“We’re in April, you’d love to have the sun shining on your back, we never had that, probably didn’t have too many grass fields to train on in the last couple of months but we have a lot of work done and I’m happy with where we are and I’m just looking forward to getting going.

“It’s the start of the championship, it’s a round robin so there will be loads of matches to develop these young players coming through.”

Tipp FM will have live updates throughout tonight’s game.