Tipp allocated 3,000 tickets for Waterford clash

7,000 supporters will be allowed into Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Saturday’s All Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-final between Tipp and Waterford.

Around 3,000 tickets will be coming to Tipperary.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM County Board Secretary Tim Floyd said he expects 2,500 of these will be for the stands with 500 for the terraces.

“It’s €30 for stand tickets and €20 for the terrace.”

“We’ve already sent out a notice to the clubs – we work a points system because when tickets are scarce we have to have some sort of system.”

“It’s based on clubs memberships, their team affiliations and their draw memberships so clubs will receive anywhere between 10 and 30 stand tickets each and whatever we can give them in terrace then after that.”

“The clubs will receive a link and they’ll be able to buy off the link themselves.”

Throw-in on Saturday afternoon is at 1.30.