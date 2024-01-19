Thurles and Nenagh schools in Harty Cup action this weekend

Thurles CBS are looking to make it into back-to-back Harty Cup finals this weekend.

The Thurles school travel to Kilmallock on Saturday for their semi-final tie against Ardscoil Rís, where throw-in is at 12.30pm.

The Tipperary side earned a spot in the last four with a convincing 2-21 to 1-17 quarter-final win over St. Flannans.

Last year, CBS were beaten by Cashel Community School in the Harty Cup final in Semple Stadium.

Thurles manager Eamonn Buckley is hoping the experience of last year will help.

“It’s kind of a new enough team, of the team that started the final last year there is only three starters from that final.

“Now there’s a couple of lads that came on and we’ve a good few of the other lads who were on the panel last year.

“So look, that experience will stand to them hopefully of these big matches.

“It’s a new team and they’re trying to create a new name for themselves as well.

“Once we show the right attitude and go at it the right way hopefully then we have a chance.”

Nenagh CBS are also in the last four of the Munster U19A schools hurling competition.

They take on Charleville CBS on Saturday at 2pm in Cappamore.