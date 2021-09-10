Thriller expected between Borris Ileigh and Kilruane MacDonaghs

Fireworks are to be expected tonight as two of the best teams in the county play in a key round two clash in the hurling championship.

Borris Ileigh and Kilruane MacDonaghs have both won north divisional honours in recent years with Borris Ileigh progressing to win the county title in 2019 and subsequently reach the All Ireland club hurling final.

Both go into tonight’s clash with a win secured in round one as Borris Ileigh overcame Roscrea while Kilruane MacDonaghs defeated Nenagh Eire Óg.

Two time All Ireland winner James Barry says that while the county championship group is still wide open, the winner of tonight’s game will be in the driving seat.

“It will definitely be a test for Kilruane as they were always a winner in North finals and County champions – they were the one team that could go up against the Paudie Maher/Micky Cahill Sarsfields team at under age.”

“They’ll definitely figure that they should be coming through and challenging at the business end of the championship this year.”

“But it’s a big game for Borris and Kilruane because whoever wins that is probably more or less qualified so it takes the real pressure off the last game. With Nenagh you’d nearly fancy them to overcome Roscrea so if Borris don’t beat Kilruane it probably puts them under pressure in the last game against Nenagh.”

Throw-in is at 7.30 in Semple Stadium

Tonight’s game is live on Tipp FM in association with Kevin O’Leary Motor Group, Clonmel.