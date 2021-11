Templederry will be playing Dan Breen Cup hurling next year after winning the O’Riain Cup yesterday in impressive fashion.

A third quarter surge from the north side saw them beat Killenaule 1-25 to 1-15.

Templederry player Adrian Ryan spoke to Tipp FM after the game.

“Kind of lost for words to be honest. It’s been a long, long few years trying and failing.

“Over the last few years we fell at the semi-final or quarter final stage.

“It’s absolutely brilliant for the club.”