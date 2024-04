The draw for the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship is being re-done this evening.

It’s after the original draw last Thursday was deemed null and void due to an error with the second seed teams.

In a statement the Tipperary County Board and Competitions Control Committee say ”while the error was genuine, it was not rectified satisfactorily at the time” and they are apologising.

The draw will be done over evening at 8.30pm for the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Groups.