Stapleton: Recovery week will benefit Tipp hurlers ahead of Cork clash

Tipperary can use this week to recover and prepare for Cork.

That’s according to former Tipp defender Paddy Stapleton, who’s been speaking on the Premier’s start to the Munster hurling championship.

After beating Clare last Sunday, Liam Cahill’s side have no game this weekend, before a trip to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to play Cork on Saturday May 6th.

When asked on Extra-Time with Ronan Quirke whether the week off was a good or bad thing for Tipp, Paddy had this to say.

“I think I would prefer to have this weekend off.

“I think we need the recovery, I think we need to have ourselves very well primed for Cork.

“If we can get that win over Cork then there’s not as much pressure and you are at home after that.

“I think we need all our energy.

“We got our win, we can settle down, two weeks isn’t a long time, two weeks is grand.

“Recover this week, nice training match next weekend, a couple of places possibly still up for grabs and then really taper down for the Cork game.

“I’d be very happy going in to that and giving it absolutely full guns blazing to get your second win and kind of put yourself with one foot in the next round.”