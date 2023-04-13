Stand capacity issues for Tipp’s Munster Championship opener away to Clare

Stand tickets will be at a premium for Tipperary’s opening game in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

Clare provide the opposition on April 23rd next at Cusack Park in Ennis.

Ed Donnelly – Head of Communication with Munster GAA – spoke to Ronan Quirke about the ticket situation on this week’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM.

“The capacity I think is something like 18,500. The real difficulty I suppose is I think there’s only 3,000 to 4,000 stand tickets so that really makes it difficult. The majority of people will be in terraces which are at three sides of the ground.

“Over the last ten years certainly there has been a move towards I suppose more comfortable surroundings and obviously that’s a seat and ideally cover as well. Obviously the terrace offers neither of those – really the only time we’d sell a terrace slot would be a Munster final at this stage.”