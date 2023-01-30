Significant funds raised for Dillon Quirke Foundation

Over €15,000 has been raised for the Dillon Quirke Foundation through this year’s Under 21 hurling tournaments.

Last year, just the divisional under 21 championships were scheduled to take place with no county championship to be held.

However, following the conclusion of the divisional U21 hurling championships, the winning clubs came together to hold a county tournament, with the finals held in Clonoulty.

All proceeds from the games went towards the Dillon Quirke Foundation which now has a total of €94,000 raised.