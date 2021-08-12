Sheedy: Brendan Maher a dream to work with

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy is among those paying tribute Brendan Maher who has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

After 13 seasons with the Premier’s Senior squad the Borrisoleigh man finishes his career with 3 All-Ireland medals, 5 Munster titles and 3 All-Star awards.

Maher also captained Tipp to All-Ireland minor success in 2007 and All-Ireland senior success in 2016.

Liam Sheedy says Brendan was a dream to manage.

“He’s had an outstanding career – he was an incredible leader and a really, really outstanding player who led the lines for so many years. It’s an incredible innings really.”

“I think it should also be spoken about in terms of his leadership in the dressing room. He was hugely respected within the changing rooms and brought an awful lot of leadership into the group.”

“For a manager he was really a dream to have around the place.”